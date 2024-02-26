Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.67% of Azenta worth $20,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $63.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

