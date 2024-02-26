Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.67% of Azenta worth $20,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Azenta Price Performance
NASDAQ AZTA opened at $63.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $69.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Azenta
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
