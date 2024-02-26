Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,199 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of First Citizens BancShares worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,534.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,452.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,411.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,552.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

