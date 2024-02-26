Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,391,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in CSX by 13.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 320,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in CSX by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSX opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.