Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 1.30% of Hillman Solutions worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

HLMN opened at $9.65 on Monday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -192.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

