Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of THOR Industries worth $22,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $124.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $124.58. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

