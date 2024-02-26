Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,657 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

