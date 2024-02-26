Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,266 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,657 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.21 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

