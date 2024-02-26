Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,708 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Ferguson worth $27,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Ferguson stock opened at $207.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.79 and a 200-day moving average of $172.39. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $208.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

