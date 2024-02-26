Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 41,275 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.67% of Azenta worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

