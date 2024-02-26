Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 41,275 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.67% of Azenta worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Azenta Stock Down 0.0 %
Azenta stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
