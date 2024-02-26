Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,163 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $576.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.47.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

