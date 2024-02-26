Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of Cboe Global Markets worth $27,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

CBOE opened at $197.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.81. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

See Also

