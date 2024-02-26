NeoGenomics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for NeoGenomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

