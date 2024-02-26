NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.23% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $752.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.12%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.