NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.47% of NMI worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NMI by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 134,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

