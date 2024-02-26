Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

NOG opened at $34.59 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

