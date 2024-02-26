Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,336 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,774,000 after acquiring an additional 376,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $81.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $95.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.