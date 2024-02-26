Northern Trust Corp Acquires 37,720 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $208,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3,866.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

