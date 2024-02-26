Northern Trust Corp Acquires 45,120 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,120 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of IDEX worth $163,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $237.05 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $237.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.