Northern Trust Corp Acquires 52,376 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Seagen worth $200,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.17. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.