Northern Trust Corp Acquires 58,483 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Avery Dennison worth $175,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $217.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.57 and its 200 day moving average is $190.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

