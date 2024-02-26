Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 16.20% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $208,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 411.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $92.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

