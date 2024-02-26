Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Tyler Technologies worth $164,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $437.48 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.70 and its 200 day moving average is $404.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,575,155. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.