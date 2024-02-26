Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Shell worth $175,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Shell by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Shell by 186.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

