Northern Trust Corp Buys 37,971 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $177,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,091,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,610 shares of company stock valued at $21,074,961 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $324.12 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

