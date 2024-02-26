Northern Trust Corp Buys 68,760 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,760 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $191,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE opened at $197.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average is $169.81. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

