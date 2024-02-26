Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,579 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of FirstEnergy worth $161,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

FE stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

