Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,427 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $171,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Garmin by 19.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $135.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $137.87.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Read Our Latest Report on GRMN

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.