Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.75% of Masco worth $210,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.