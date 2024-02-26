Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of Nasdaq worth $163,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.