Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.15% of PDD worth $196,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after buying an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $127.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

