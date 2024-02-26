Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Expedia Group worth $160,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,389,832 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $152,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $136.30 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

