Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of PPL worth $161,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

