Northern Trust Corp Has $169.23 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,744,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,114 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.44% of UDR worth $169,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after acquiring an additional 394,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

