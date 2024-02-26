Northern Trust Corp Has $174.45 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of NetApp worth $174,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $122,552,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

