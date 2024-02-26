Northern Trust Corp Has $174.96 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Hubbell worth $174,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hubbell by 33.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1,222.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 68.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2,983.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $365.79 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $368.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.