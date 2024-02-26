Northern Trust Corp Has $177.32 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,058 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.29% of Packaging Co. of America worth $177,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $175.41 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $157.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

