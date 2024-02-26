Northern Trust Corp Has $181.87 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Ameren worth $181,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.67%.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

