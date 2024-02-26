Northern Trust Corp Has $183.75 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,966,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,513 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Delta Air Lines worth $183,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $41.72 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

