Northern Trust Corp Has $183.98 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,012 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Palantir Technologies worth $183,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 255.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,397 shares of company stock worth $22,089,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

