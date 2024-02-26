Northern Trust Corp Has $192.98 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Omnicom Group worth $192,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OMC opened at $88.60 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

