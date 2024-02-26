Northern Trust Corp Has $198.19 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Molina Healthcare worth $198,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $406.77 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $407.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

