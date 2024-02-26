Northern Trust Corp Has $204.79 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of Akamai Technologies worth $204,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

