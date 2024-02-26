Northern Trust Corp Has $207.56 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.52% of Essex Property Trust worth $207,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $229.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.43%.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

