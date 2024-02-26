Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $210,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $169.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

