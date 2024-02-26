Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 675,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $172,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.67.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $281.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

