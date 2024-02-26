Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of DTE Energy worth $190,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,295 shares of company stock worth $1,653,383. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.