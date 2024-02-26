Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,703,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 87,343 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $171,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after buying an additional 576,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

