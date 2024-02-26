Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,279,923 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of FOX worth $175,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

