Northern Trust Corp Purchases 243,246 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 243,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.77% of Boston Properties worth $165,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

