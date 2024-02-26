Northern Trust Corp Purchases 283,061 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Howmet Aerospace worth $171,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $65.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.